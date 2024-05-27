1) The last game of a season always hits me. It doesn't really matter the sport or the team. But the last game of the year, those moments after, it's just different. Only one team gets to end the season walking off the field happy. Everyone else has a sour taste in their mouth for a few minutes or hours or days. That was the case at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday night.

The Tigers lost to Duke 4-3 and you can get caught up in whether Larissa Anderson should have lifted Laurin Krings (I don't think so) or how the difference in the two teams ultimately was defense (Duke's won it, Mizzou's helped lose it). But for me, it was the finality of it. It happens so fast. You go into the ninth inning thinking about Oklahoma City and a few minutes later you're walking off the field knowing this team will never be together again.

For Mizzou, it's the end of an era with the departure of a senior class that did a lot for the program. None exemplify that more than Jenna Laird, who played in and started 246 games over the last four years. While her freshman teammate, Abby Hay, and her coach sat on either side of her fighting back tears, the constant presence for Mizzou over the last four years was asked what she hoped her legacy would be.

"I think that I would just love to be known for playing for the community," she said. "I mean, nothing else but the community. I mean, I love it here. You're gonna see me around a bunch. I mean, just it's very hard to reflect on because I don't want to be done, but I mean, just, I would do anything for this community. Anyone. Literally anyone here. It doesn't have to be anyone I know."

2) That quote is part of what makes college sports different. We form connections with pro athletes and we cheer for them and if we're lucky we get to see them for their entire careers in one place and it's awesome. But they don't really choose to be there (yes, I know some do through free agency). In college, these players chose to be here. Jenna Laird came from East Meadow, NY and Alex Honnold from West Des Moines, IA and Laurin Krings from Loveland, CO. Abby Hay stayed right in her home town. But they all chose your school. And because of that, there's a connection. They probably chose it for different reasons than you did. You might have loved it before you got there; most of them probably didn't. Most athletes choose a school because it's a means to an end. They want to play at the highest level they can play and this happens to be that place.

But for the lucky ones, it becomes something more. It did for Laird and for Honnold and Krings and Maddie Gallagher, who was only here for two years. But it means something to all of them that will last forever.