We're gonna bounce all over the place this week and there will be some Mizzou stuff, but honestly, there's not much going on and I don't have a plan for this yet, so let's see where it takes us.

1) The U.S. Open gave us everything this weekend. There was the tragic hero in Rory McIlroy, there was the one-time villain turned hero in Bryson DeChambeau (what's up with the U-S-A chants for the guy that was basically the first one to bolt for LIV? I'm cool with anyone that likes Bryson--I like him a lot more than I did two years ago--but that particular chant of support seemed misplaced to me all weekend). There were great shots and there were terrible shots and you can look at it as Bryson winning it with an incredible up and down on 18 or Rory losing it by missing putts no pro should miss more than once in 100 tries on 16 and 18 and neither one is wrong.

But for me, this Open was more of a reminder of the day I realized I was a full-on sports geek. There's a difference between people that consider themselves sports fans (most of our friends) and sickos like us who do things like keep stats for rotisserie baseball leagues in notebooks growing up and pay for websites that follow college recruiting. We all know people who consider themselves sports fans, but then you have conversations with them and think "Do you even pay attention?"

Anyway, the day I completely sealed my sicko sports fandom was June 20, 1999. Don't get me wrong, I knew I was a sicko before then, but this took it to another level. I lived in Rapid City, South Dakota at the time, a little less than six months into my first job out of college. I watched all the majors, but wouldn't have considered myself a golf nut at the time. But Payne Stewart and Phil Mickelson were battling on the back nine at Pinehurst and I was simply transfixed. I remember sitting on my futon (were you ever an early 20's single guy if you owned a couch instead of a futon?) watching that US Open all by myself and thinking there's absolutely nothing else I'd rather be doing. I didn't have any particular investment in either player. It shouldn't have mattered all that much. But I couldn't look away. I still think it's probably the best major I've seen (though Jean van de Velde at the British Open, the 2019 Masters and the first 71 holes of the 2009 British Open are in the conversation).There were a lot of similarities between this one and that one. Maybe 25 years from now people will still talk about this one like they do that one (though probably not quite the same because hopefully Bryson will still be with us the next time they play it). But there's a difference watching it at 47 vs watching it at 22. For me, the 1999 Open will probably stand on its own forever. That was the day I realized that I had a lot more interest in these stupid games than 98% of the people I knew.