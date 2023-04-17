I'll be up front: Some of this is going to be a recap for some of you because, well, there's just not that much going on right now. Let's get to it.

1) The major focus right now is on the transfer portal and for Mizzou fans, hoops has been center stage on that front. We ran down where everything stands here on Sunday morning. Since that report, Virginia's Kadin Shedrick has released his visit schedule. He will be at Texas today and tomorrow, at Missouri Wednesday and Thursday and will also visit Xavier and Duke over the next two weeks. I refuse to say he's a must get because I just don't think there are very many must gets at all in recruiting (more on that in a little bit). Missouri must get a big who can defend and rebound. Shedrick appears to be the first choice (or at least co-first choice while Jamarion Sharp goes through the NBA process). Shedrick and Caleb Grill are front and center for Mizzou fans. Grill is at West Virginia right now. A decision could come as soon as Tuesday for him. For Shedrick, it seems it's likely to take a little longer (for Missouri fans, you need to hope it takes longer than that because if he decides tomorrow, it's not gonna be for Mizzou).

2) On the football side, the Tigers are awaiting decisions from two players right now. Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon has visited Mizzou and South Carolina. Houston offensive lineman Cam'Ron Johnson visited Missouri this weekend and will take a trip to USC next weekend. If the Tigers can get both of those players, you'll be looking at a one out, one in situation for the most part. Scholarships are fluid (again, more on that in a minute) and if Mizzou wants to add another player, it can likely do so without losing a scholarship player, but as a general guideline, every player that leaves is a spot that's open for the Tigers to hit the portal. Tight end, another offensive lineman and running back would be the positions to watch there, probably in that order.

3) I heard the best take I've heard on the portal and the one-time free transfer earlier this week.