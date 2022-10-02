1) I wasn't sure Missouri was going to be able to bounce back from last week's loss. In fact, I said at one point this week Georgia was a good team to play because the Auburn game is the kind of loss that can beat you twice and it didn't matter this week because Georgia would take care of beating Missouri on its own. That didn't happen. Missouri bounced back and answered the bell. It went toe to toe against one of the best teams in the country for 60 minutes. But the end result was the same. And now we find out if Mizzou is capable of getting back up and doing this all over again. There are a lot of things to like. But those things have to start leading to results on the scoreboard. And it's fair to wonder if this team is capable of bringing tonight's effort to a game that doesn't involve the No. 1 team in the country in their house. Next week's game is the season to me. If Missouri plays well--maybe not as well as tonight, but well enough to beat Florida--a bowl game is back on the table. If it sinks to the level of the competition and loses to the Gators, tonight matters a whole lot less.

2) Stand up and be counted Harrison Mevis haters. He missed a kick last week. It was one he should have made. But the vitriol sent his way (and, yes, I include this board in that) was embarrassing. The personal attacks were over the top. For Mevis' part, he faced the media on Tuesday, said he missed a kick he has to make and he would respond on Saturday. He did. If Missouri won this game, he would have been the MVP. I'll go to battle with that dude as my kicker over anyone else in America.

3) You can't help but wonder how different this game looks if Dominic Lovett plays the second half.