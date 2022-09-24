1) That was the craziest football game I've ever covered. The stakes weren't as high as some of the other nut-kicks. This wasn't the No. 1 team in the country winning a nation title because it got five downs or because one guy kicked a touchdown pass to the other. But it was freaking nuts. I don't know how else to say it. Missouri had that game WON twice. I mean won. At least. Maybe more. In a weird way, I felt like Missouri won because I spent most of the day thinking both teams were trying to lose and Missouri actually did lose, so maybe they did the thing both teams were trying to do better. You could write a book about this game. It would at least be the lead chapter in "So you want to know what it feels like to be a Mizzou fan?"

2) I'm going to do the unpopular thing here and defend Eli Drinkwitz at the end of regulation. As soon as Dominic Lovett hit the ground at the 5-yard line I told Jarod Hamilton, "They shouldn't score here. Down the ball twice, make them burn the timeouts and let Harrison Mevis win the game." And that's what Missouri did. It was the right call. You can be pissed about the result, but you should judge the process. Sometimes you do the right thing and get the wrong result. That's what happened to Eli Drinkwitz today. Most will disagree with me. In the end, it may not matter, because if he eventually gets fired, today's game is going to be one of the ones listed in the cons column. But he said he'd do the same thing again and I agree with him. I thought it at the time and I still think it three hours later.

3) I'm sure people are also killing Nate Peat.