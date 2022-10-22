1) I know it kind of doesn't feel like it, but it was a win. For three weeks, a lot of you guys were talking about how close they were to 4-2 or 5-1 and I kept telling you good teams win and bad teams talk about how close they are to winning. Missouri won. If I'm going to withhold credit when they don't get it done, I've got to be willing to give it when they do. They won. It wasn't pretty, but starving men don't turn down a crust of bread. Take the win. 3-4 is a hell of a lot better than 2-5 with a loss to Vandy.

2) Missouri would not have beaten any other SEC team today. I'm not sure it would have beaten any other Power Five team. Vandy looked barely functional on offense most of the day. Missouri's defense deserves some credit for that. But Vandy was a decent kicker away from driving for the win in the final two minutes. And that's not a good Vandy team. I don't know that it's better than the last couple that Missouri has beaten by much more.

3) This is a very, very, very good defense.