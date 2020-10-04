PowerMizzou - Ten Thoughts on Mizzou's 35-12 loss to Tennessee

1) I don’t think Missouri is the worst team in the SEC. But I think it has had the worst first two weeks. Vandy stuck around all day with A&M in week one. Ole Miss took down Kentucky yesterday and Mississippi State beat LSU in week one. Arkansas led Georgia at half and then beat the team that beat LSU. Missouri doesn’t have a first half touchdown and has been down a combined 63-12 before it has scored one in either game.

Against Alabama, hey, it happens. That’s the best team in the country, so be it. But yesterday was discouraging. I thought it was a step back. Going into the game I said the goal was to have a shot entering the fourth quarter. And I specifically said on the pregame show, “Not a shot where you’re down two touchdowns and if everything goes perfectly you might get into a tie game.” I meant a game where you felt like they had given themselves a real shot entering the fourth quarter. Missouri didn’t have it. Sure, you can say, well if they don’t throw that pick maybe. And, yeah, maybe. But they did throw the pick…and there was no guarantee even if they hadn’t. I’m not writing anything off…but it’s been a rough two weeks and I don’t see a great chance it gets better next week. It gets a little more discouraging when you look around and see every other team in the league has had more reasons to feel good in the first two weeks.

2) That said, I’m not surprised. I haven’t seen anything that makes me change my prediction for the season. Yet. I picked them to beat Vandy and Arkansas and somebody else. They can still get one against Kentucky or South Carolina or maybe even Mississippi State if the Tigers catch them on the right day. So I still think 3-7 is the play…but I’d be much more likely to bet the under on that than I would the over based on what I’ve seen the first two weeks. At this point, there are no guaranteed wins on the schedule.

3) I can admit when I’m wrong and I was wrong on the quarterback.