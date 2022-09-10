1) I'm just gonna go ahead and call it 40-6. Because that's what it was. I understand why Eli Drinkwitz called the timeout and took the defensive penalty and did everything he could possibly do to get a touchdown that didn't matter at all and made it 40-12. I didn't love it and I probably wouldn't have done it. I'm not going to make a huge deal out of it. But 40-12 isn't any more palatable to Missouri fans than 40-6 would have been.

2) All week long, almost nobody picked Mizzou. Kansas State people didn't. Missouri people didn't. National people didn't. And it turns out, it wasn't some giant sign of disrespect or some secret hatred of Missouri or the colors black and gold. It was because Missouri isn't good enough to win this game right now. I thought they would be more competitive. I picked 27-17. I thought Missouri would show up. I thought they would be in the game. Ultimately I picked Kansas State because I didn't trust Missouri to come on the road in week two in a raucous environment and play well enough to win. I was kind of right. Not only didn't they play well enough to win, but they didn't even play well enough to compete. People got mad when we said we didn't know if we learned anything from Louisiana Tech. Was it because Tech was really bad or Missouri was really good? I'm not going to tell you we've got a definitive answer yet. But I think we have a little more of an idea.

3) Yes, Missouri has quarterback issues.