1) I am in love with the PAC 12 today. After finishing my work in Columbia last night, I drove to Kansas City. When I got settled in at my parents house, I turned the Washington State/UCLA game on and planned to fall asleep while watching it. The Cougars scored to go up 49-17 right after I flipped it on. There was 6:52 left in the third quarter. It was the latest chapter in The Disaster That Has Been the Chip Kelly Era. AND THEN OH MY GOD. UCLA scored 50 points...in the next 20 minutes and 45 seconds. The Bruins won the second-highest scoring regulation game in college football history 67-63. There were 1377 yards of total offense. 1077 of them came through the air. UCLA averaged 8.76 yards per play. Washington State averaged 8.78. Anthony Gordon threw nine touchdown passes...and lost. My God it was glorious.

2) Notre Dame earned some respect last night. Many on here laughed at me when I called the Notre Dame/Georgia game appointment viewing. Many believe Notre Dame doesn't have the athletes and can't compete with the elite teams in the country. The Irish proved those people wrong last night. They held UGA to 23 points and battled all the way to the last play, ending the game 40 yards short of a game-winning touchdown. Especially if USC keeps winning, Notre Dame played well enough last night that if it runs the table, it still has a chance to be in the playoff. I'm not saying it will get there, but this wasn't the same ND team that got run off the field the last couple of times it played a team of this caliber.

3) Meanwhile, another team proved it doesn't belong in the playoff. What UCF has done is very impressive. After running Stanford off the field last week, I was of the belief that if the Knights could run the table, this was the year they deserved a chance. And then the fighting Heupels went out and lost to Pitt 35-34.