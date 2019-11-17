TigerSpirit was founded in 1988 and is owned and operated by graduates of Mizzou so we take great pride in the merchandise we sell and the Mizzou fans we meet. We’re excited to be able to offer our products to Mizzou fans and alumni nationwide on our website! We’re located on 9th Street alongside your favorite shops, bars and restaurants and there isn’t a hotter spot to be on game day than TigerSpirit! Come see us in our store or shop with us online . MIZ-ZOU!

1) The worst thing that can happen in football is for your team to have a 28-3 lead. That's where Baylor found itself in the 2nd quarter against Oklahoma last night. Then everything changed. Oklahoma out-gained Baylor 368-69, had 22 first downs to Baylor's four and possessed the ball 24:20 to 5:20 in the second half. Without CeeDee Lamb. In Waco. In the biggest game in school history for Baylor. Freezing Cold Takes could exist on Twitter on tweets from halftime of this game alone.

2) Minnesota completed the "It was a nice run, but welcome back to who you are" weekend of college football. The Gophers fell behind Iowa 20-6 at half and made a nice push, but lost 23-19 to Iowa in Iowa City. It marks (unofficially) the 536th consecutive season Kirk Ferentz has beaten a top ten team at home and wrecked that team's season. It didn't necessarily end Minnesota's playoff hopes, but it took the control out of the Gophers hands (they almost certainly need help now). It reinforced how important it is when you are a program like Minnesota and you have these chances that you need to take advantage of them because you aren't going to have them very often. The Gophers went from potentially in the playoff to needing a win over Wisconsin (a game in which they'll almost certainly be an underdog) simply to play in the Big Ten title game. This is going to be a really good season for Minnesota no matter what. But it likely won't be remembered as a special or historic one now.

3) Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season ending hip injury that is being compared to Bo Jackson's and Nick Saban got crushed because we live in a time where we have to blame someone for everything.