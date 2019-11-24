Ten Thoughts on the Weekend in College Football
A special hello to Mizzou fans far and wide from TigerSpirit! We have Tiger gear for the entire family as well as unique gift items for the ultimate tiger fans.
TigerSpirit was founded in 1988 and is owned and operated by graduates of Mizzou so we take great pride in the merchandise we sell and the Mizzou fans we meet. We’re excited to be able to offer our products to Mizzou fans and alumni nationwide on our website! We’re located on 9th Street alongside your favorite shops, bars and restaurants and there isn’t a hotter spot to be on game day than TigerSpirit! Come see us in our store or shop with us online. MIZ-ZOU!
1) Let's start with the misery of others.Tom Herman is:
A) Insane
B) Not doing a very good job as the Texas football coach
C) Both
Herman is 23-15 as the Longhorns head coach. His team, that was talked about by many as a playoff contender, is 6-5 with the regular season finale against Texas Tech this week. It is the definition of a mediocre football team. Which has almost nothing to do with why I wanted to start with Tom Herman.
Tom Herman is AMPED. pic.twitter.com/S7EVkIwy57— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 23, 2019
That's unhinged, man. Or an unhinged man.
2) From the same game, Matt Rhule should be the national coach of the year. Baylor was a train wreck three years ago. And a lot of us (myself included) hoped it would never recover and the athletic department would burn to the ground. But then Mack Rhoades did what he couldn't do in Columbia. He hired Rhule. After a 1-11 debut season, he now has the Bears 10-1 and headed to the Big 12 championship game for the first time in school history. You should still despise everything that happened in Waco. But none of it was Matt Rhule's fault and none of it was Mack Rhoades' fault. They deserve credit for bringing that thing out of the ashes in a hurry.
3) BREAKING: Arkansas covered. The Razorbacks were a 40 something point underdog to LSU, the largest spread anyone could find in an SEC game pretty much anywhere. The Tigers jumped to a 56-6 lead, but the scrappy Hawgs battled back for two huge touchdowns to make the score 56-20. Barry Lunney is 0-1 as the Razorbacks head coach, but he is 1-0 ATS. In some places, we call that progress. And then Ed Orgeron gave us the quote of the year