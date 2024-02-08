Buzz Williams said he didn’t know Sean East II wasn’t playing until just before Texas A&M’s game against Mizzou.

The Aggies’ head coach said the Tigers are a difficult team to prepare for because of how different they are compared to the rest of the SEC. He’s got an immense amount of respect for MU head coach Dennis Gates and thinks the black and gold are in good hands with him.

But Williams also knows that injuries never help. And losing a leading scorer, such as East, especially doesn’t help.

Matching up for the second time this season on Wednesday, Texas A&M handed the Tigers their biggest loss of conference play inside Mizzou Arena, 79-60.

“Not only are they missing games, but they're also missing practice,” Williams said. “And so I just think the cumulative effect of that over a long season is hard to overcome.”

East was ruled out an hour and 15 minutes before tip-off with a knee contusion that he suffered in the team’s game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. It made him the fifth scholarship player on the roster who couldn’t play due to injury or illness.

Gates was forced to make tough decisions in his substitution patterns as a result. Nick Honor, Tamar Bates, Curt Lewis and Anthony Robinson II were the only guards available to play on the perimeter. Honor sat on the bench for a total of 34 seconds. Bates came out for just 1:55. Lewis earned his first start of the year and played a season-high 27 minutes.

There were times when Gates, trying to give his players a breather, had to sub in a fresh reserve, even if the lineup didn’t make sense positionally.

“I mean, if you just look at (East's) season-by-season stats, he's improved a lot over the summer. He puts a lot of work in, so we're definitely gonna miss that, a guy who can really do it all and create for others and create for himself,” Honor said. “But like Coach says, you know, next man up. No one's gonna feel sorry for us because we were missing a few players due to injuries and stuff like that. But yeah, just next guy up. We definitely missed Sean, for sure.”

“Missing Sean out there was definitely a huge impact on us,” Lewis said. “But you just gotta have the next-man-up mentality. And I feel like Nick and a few guys stepped up and took that extra step in place of Sean today.”

Honor helped the team get off to a decent start. With East out, the graduate senior point guard knew he had to be more aggressive than usual in hunting for his own shot. Honor got a few floaters to fall and hit a 3-pointer in the first period to lead the team with nine points by halftime. He continued to stay in rhythm in the second, too, chipping in another 10 points to finish the game with 19.

But for long stretches of the game, Mizzou had nothing going on the offensive end. A pair of free throws at the end of the first half from Robinson ended a 7:38 scoreless run, leading the Aggies (14-8, 5-4 SEC) to go into the break up 38-25.

The hosts climbed back into it, getting contributions from Honor, Bates, Lewis and graduate senior forward Noah Carter. A triple from Honor on the left wing cut the Tigers’ deficit to 46-43 with 12:57 left to play.

But the visitors would counter with a 13-2 run, with many of the points coming at the free throw line as officials began to call the game tighter. Gates said his team needs to get to the stripe more often when they aren’t seeing the ball go through the hoop. But MU wasn’t able to do it, as Texas A&M raced ahead by 14.

The Tigers never trailed by less than that for the remainder of the evening. Bates ended the night with a team-high 20 points — his fifth time reaching the mark this season — but it wasn’t enough to avoid Mizzou’s 10th-straight loss.

Missouri will hope to get healthier as the season progresses. But Gates knows the team has to do better in the meantime.

“It's almost like we have to play perfect basketball, especially with our injuries,” Gates said. “Our margin of error is very slim, because of those situations we're in and it puts a lot of pressure on the defensive side, the offensive side, to be able to come away with wins.”