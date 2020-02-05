THE SITUATION

Six months ago, Ennis Rakestraw didn't hold a Power 5 offer. In that span of time, however, the three-star cornerback from Dallas-area powerhouse Duncanville has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the entire country. Rakestraw made the most of his abbreviated recruitment and made the call to commit and sign with Missouri on National Signing Day. The Tigers edged out local favorite Texas and Alabama for the talented cornerback. "I was expecting an offer from Missouri," Rakestraw told Rivals earlier this year. "One of my teammates from my junior year (2018) went to Missouri and they keep asking about me -- how I do, asking if I'm a good kid, a hard-working kid and they have been asking him every other day. It means a lot and I care about who keeps it 100 with me no matter what."

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Rakestraw entered his senior season without a Power 5 offer, but enjoyed a breakout season in which he effectively contained some of the top wide receivers in the Dallas region and nationally. That included primetime showdowns with five-stars Rakim Jarrett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rivals100 junior Quay Davis, in which Rakestraw proved he could go head-to-head with elite competition. Texas was an offer Rakestraw was anticipating. It came a bit later after the Alabamas and Georgias of the world, but that was due to the late addition of Jay Valai to Tom Herman's staff. The Longhorns have an established Duncanville-to-Austin pipeline which Rakestraw's teammate, Ja'Quinden Jackson, headlined in the 2020 class. The final official visit to The Forty Acres inserted Texas squarely as one of the favorites leading into the decision. Alabama was among the eye-catching offers for Rakestraw and I'm told the Nick Saban factor played out in a big way here. Saban's track record with outstanding college and NFL defensive backs was intriguing to Rakestraw and the official visit followed by persistence from the entire Alabama staff was a major power play. Missouri was among the first Power 5 schools to pull the trigger on Rakestraw, which makes sense given that the Tigers landed defensive back Stacy Brown out of Duncanville a year ago. That connection was critical as Rakestraw evaluated all of his new options, but Missouri held a unique advantage by offering in October -- about two months before the rest of the teams in contention -- paired with a motivated push by first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz throughout January and into Signing Day.

RIVALS REACTION