When Woodrow Wilson (Tex.) defensive end Z'Core Brooks took his official visit to Missouri this past weekend, he left Columbia without an offer from the Tigers.

However, that changed on Tuesday, as Brooks received the good news from Missouri's coaching staff and is now officially a part of the Tigers' recruiting class after signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday morning.

The newest Tiger detailed his decision.

"Everything is so close and it's nice out there," Brooks explained. "It's different and different is good sometimes. Everybody is a family there. Everybody is together and that's all I ever wanted in a program."

Brooks has had a relatively quiet recruiting process, but the Missouri staff had been keeping tabs on him throughout the latest evaluation period.

"They've been involved since the beginning of my recruitment really," Brooks said. "They came up to the school a couple times. Coach (Ryan) Walters was up here a couple of times and then he brought the D-line coach (Brick Haley) and the head coach (Barry Odom)."

Missouri likes the 6-foot-6, 250-pound prospect as a disruptive defensive end.

"He (Haley) said I'm just a raw talent right now, but he said once he gets me doing drills and get my body right, we're gonna be good."

Brooks also got a good vibe from the current Missouri players he met and hung out with during his time in Columbia over the weekend.

"I met a couple of guys, including Terry Beckner, and they were really excited about the possibility of me coming up there. They are cool guys. They are trying to win more games and go to bowl games. That's what they were telling me."

Throughout the fall and spring last year, Brooks picked up offers from the likes of Purdue, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas State, UTSA, and Florida International.

Aside from Missouri, Brooks also took an official visit to Colorado State.

Brooks is the fourth defensive lineman to join Missouri's 2019 recruiting class, joining Darius Robinson, Chris Daniels, and Isaiah McGuire.