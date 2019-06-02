According to his Instagram account, Crowley (Tex.) running back Dominique Johnson has committed to Missouri during his official visit over the weekend.

Johnson becomes the fifth overall commitment and first out-of-state pledge in the 2020 recruiting class.

Missouri provided Johnson his only scholarship offer from a Power Five school. He chose the Tigers over the likes of Illinois State, Texas Southern, and Houston Baptist. However, the Missouri coaching staff was impressed with Johnson's abilities during the spring evaluation process and extended an offer to the three-star prospect back in April.

As a junior, Johnson rushed for 1,109 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry.

Johnson joins Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook, Francis-Howell (Mo.) offensive guard Drake Heismeyer, Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver Jay Maclin, and Mehlville (Mo.) offensive tackle Mitchell Walters in Missouri's 2020 recruiting class.