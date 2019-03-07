Texas RB target planning spring visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
So far, Missouri has extended 18 offers to running backs in the 2020 recruiting class with five of those being from the state of Texas. Cedar Ridge (Tex.) product Chris Vaughn is one of the Lone St...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news