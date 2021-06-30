 PowerMizzou - The 573 Report June Recruiting Special
The 573 Report June Recruiting Special

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

Get premium access for free through August 10 with this special offer
Get premium access for free through August 10 with this special offer

The month of June was the busiest in recruiting history as the floodgates opened up across the country. If you missed anything--and you probably did--our full staff got together for a special June recruiting recap edition of the 573 Report.

You can watch the show on our YouTube channel below or listen to an audio only podcast edition. If you choose the audio edition, the show starts 30 seconds in.

No matter how you choose to consume it, catch up on everything that happened in Mizzou recruiting over the last 30 days plus a look ahead at what the upcoming name, image and likeness rules could mean for college football and recruiting.

{{ article.author_name }}