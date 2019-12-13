ENTER THE CHAMBER FOR THE LATEST RECRUITING SCOOP

New head coach Eli Drinkwitz, along with assistants Brick Haley, David Gibbs, and Ryan Walters have been on the road recruiting since Wednesday morning - establishing new relationships and continuing to cultivate existing ones.

Most of the commitments are expected on campus over the weekend where the focus will be to salvage as much of the current recruiting class as possible with the early signing period beginning on Wednesday, December 18th and ending on Friday, December 20th.

THE CHAMBER takes a look at this weekend's official visitors and more recruiting storylines in what will be a big recruiting weekend.