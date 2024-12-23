The deep dive: Beau Pribula
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Stanford transfer Connor Weselman committed to Missouri on Dec. 22.
Keep up with the game and join the conversation about Mizzou's game against Illinois for Braggin' Rights.
Two-star Nick McClellan made a series of visits this past season, including one to Missouri.
Missouri offered Class of 2027 guard Reis Russell in June.
It's time to earn some Braggin' Rights for the Mizzou Tigers. Here's what I'll be watching in today's matchup.
Stanford transfer Connor Weselman committed to Missouri on Dec. 22.
Keep up with the game and join the conversation about Mizzou's game against Illinois for Braggin' Rights.
Two-star Nick McClellan made a series of visits this past season, including one to Missouri.