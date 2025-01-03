The deep dive: Connor Weselman
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
The Under Armour Next All-America Game takes place on Thursday afternoon.
It’s the final single-game report card of the season. Let's talk about the defensive performance against Iowa.
Four-star linebacker Dante McClellan will enroll at Missouri in January.
We’ve reached the final single-game report cards of the season. Take a look at my evaluation for the offense vs. Iowa.
Rivals breaks down plenty of prospects following the second practice for the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game.
The Under Armour Next All-America Game takes place on Thursday afternoon.
It’s the final single-game report card of the season. Let's talk about the defensive performance against Iowa.
Four-star linebacker Dante McClellan will enroll at Missouri in January.