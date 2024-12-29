The deep dive: Johnny Williams

The Tigers got their third transfer to fill up the offensive line going into next year in Johnny Williams IV from West Virginia. Let's take a look at the redshirt freshman who should have three years of eligibility left when he gets to Columbia.

Let's start with the basics

There's not a ton of in-game stats for Williams as the redshirt freshman has played in all of 11 games across two seasons at West Virginia and played full games twice - his last two games this season. So I'll give his full stats, but we'll focus mostly on those last two games. Starting off, Williams is listed at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, which would have tied for tallest among the offensive line with Marcus Bryant and would have been around the middle of the group weight wise. Williams was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in Macon, Georgia and played in four games during his redshirt season, maxing out at 24 snaps against Duquesne. This season, he played in seven games and maxed out at 81 snaps played against Memphis in the Frisco Bowl last week. He allowed one sack, one QB hit and three hurries in 241 snaps played this season, with both the sack and QB hit coming in Week 1 against Penn State.

Now let's dive a little deeper

Johnny Williams 2024 game log Game (snaps) Offensive grade (penalties) Run blocking grade Pass blocking grade Pressures (sack-QB hit-hurries--total) Penn State (27) 56.3 (0) 55.2 56.2 1-1-0--2 Albany (6) 50.4 (0) 46.9 77.8 0-0-0--0 kansas (3) 66.1 (0) 60.7 78.5 0-0-0--0 Oklahoma State (10) 85.2 (0) 83.2 ----- 0-0-0--0 Kansas State (47) 58.8 (1) 63.2 62.0 0-0-2--2 Arizona (67) 68.7 (0) 59.3 88.6 0-0-0--0 Memphis (81) 77.6 (1) 70.1 87.0 0-0-1--1 Season (241) 73.6 (2) 68.3 81.0 1-1-3--5

Not a ton of sample size to work off of because he was behind second-team All-American Wyatt Milum. But with Milum leaving, the expectation would have been for Williams to take the spot moving forward in Morgantown. Now, he will likely at least be the leader in the competition to replace Bryant. Looking at the three games where he played a majority of the snaps, you can see Williams is a solid-to-great pass blocker, which is much more than the Tigers had at the spot this year. He's not an elite run blocker, which could be a problem with Mizzou's stretch run game, but gaining a year of experience and college strength training can make up the difference in run blocking quickly. Two penalties in limited opportunities is fine, not great, but fine. I think there's a lot of potential with Williams and he could set the Tigers up at left tackle for the next few years. Join that with Cayden Green at left guard, Connor Tollison at center, Dominick Giudice or one of the younger guys at right guard and Keagen Trost at right tackle and it feels like the Tigers have their offensive line complete for next season.