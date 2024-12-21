The deep dive: Keagen Trost

Missouri received the commitment of transfer offensive lineman Dominick Giudice.
Here’s a quick rundown of who we know the Tigers are still in communication with as we hit the final weekend of visits.
Missouri will host Washington State transfer Adrian Wilson ahead of the NCAA Dead Period.
Mizzou added another safety in Mose Phillips, here's a look into his most-recent season.
The MizzouToday staff reveals the latest Transfer Portal news and more in this week's file.
Missouri received the commitment of transfer offensive lineman Dominick Giudice.
Here’s a quick rundown of who we know the Tigers are still in communication with as we hit the final weekend of visits.
Missouri will host Washington State transfer Adrian Wilson ahead of the NCAA Dead Period.