The deep dive: Luke Northweather

Missouri redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens, per his agency.
Ryan Hopkins has seen his recruitment take off in recent months as he's gotten more exposure and seen more schools.
There could be some movement brewing with the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Missouri Tigers will kick off the football season on Thursday night.
I took my camera out to the NEZ construction site on Wednesday. Here are a few updates on how the construction is going.
Missouri redshirt junior cornerback Ja'Marion Wayne intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens, per his agency.
Ryan Hopkins has seen his recruitment take off in recent months as he's gotten more exposure and seen more schools.
There could be some movement brewing with the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell.