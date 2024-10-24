The deep dive: Missouri's RBs vs. Alabama's front seven

in other news
Said and unsaid: Week 9 media day
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz held his weekly press conference with the media Tuesday ahead of the matchup with Alabama.
Mizzou meets expectations for three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington
Three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington took his first unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.
Scouting report: Alabama
This week, the No. 21 Missouri Tigers face the opponent everyone has had circled since the schedule came out.
Defensive last looks: Auburn
We’ve looked into some deeper stats about how the Missouri offense did against Auburn, so let’s talk defense.
Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit
Class of 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.
