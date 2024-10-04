The deep dive: Week 6 linebackers
Let’s take a couple of steps backward to the linebackers.Hopefully this one will be a bit shorter with a smaller group involved, but my quarterback and running back stories weren’t exactly short re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news