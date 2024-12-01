The floor has been raised

Class of 2026 defensive tackle Ari Slocum received his first Division-I offer from Missouri.
Mizzou is expected to host multiple official and unofficial visitors the weekend of Nov. 30.
Let's open the mailbag with a few portal questions and a question about this era of Mizzou football.
Let's dive into how a couple of Arkansas' key players have done this season. First up, quarterback Taylen Green.
Take a look at the projected starters for the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks as recruits.
