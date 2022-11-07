There were a lot of firsts on Monday night at Mizzou Arena. It was the first game (that counts) for Dennis Gates as the Tigers’ head coach and ended up as the first win, a 98-91 decision over Southern Indiana which, incidentally, was playing its first game as a Division One program. Of the 200 available minutes, 159 of them were played by players in their first game at Missouri. Mizzou announced a crowd of 10,723 to watch the Tigers and the Screaming Eagles. While the actual number was something lower than that, the student section was full, the Antlers were in midseason taunting form and there was—as there has been for a few months—a nearly tangible plea from however many were here. The Missouri fanbase wants good basketball. It is starving for good basketball.

There have been flashes. Cuonzo Martin’s team made the NCAA Tournament just two seasons ago, a year highlighted by a win over then-top ten Alabama. That season, of course, was the COVID season, in which just a few hundred fans were allowed inside arenas across the country, sitting close only to people they knew and not being able to share the joy and the contagious enthusiasm that comes with seeing a sporting event in person. Last year, the fans were allowed to come back, but a 12-21 season that was low-lighted by an 80-66 ambush from Kansas City in game No. 2 pretty much ensured that most of them wouldn’t come and those that did wouldn’t have much about which to get excited. In reality, it’s been five years since Missouri basketball fans had the type of unbridled hope and enthusiasm they had at about 7:15 Monday night when the 2022-23 season tipped off after a temporary delay because some of the lights wouldn’t come back on after pregame warmups. In the 1824 days since Michael Porter Jr.’s two-minute debut in front of a raucous sellout crowd, there has been more yearning for the days of old than excitement for the present in this building. After Porter exited the lineup, the arena was never the same that season, even as the Tigers made their return to the NCAA Tournament after a four-year hiatus. And it certainly hasn't been since. That tournament game was played at 9:50 p.m. on a Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The hopes of Tiger fans that night were dashed by a wildly athletic team that was about to embark on an Elite Eight run in which its play defied the No. 9 seed it had drawn. On the opposing bench that night for that Florida State team was Dennis Gates, an assistant to Seminoles' boss Leonard Hamilton. Gates would spend one more year in Tallahassee before taking his first head coaching job at Cleveland State, a place people told him could kill his coaching career. Instead, he won 11 games in his first year with a roster he patched together in a couple weeks over the summer. He won 19 in his second season and took the Vikings to their first NCAA Tournament in 12 years. In year three, he won 20 and then got a call from Desiree Reed-Francois, who had been Missouri’s Director of Athletics for seven-and-a-half months and already needed a new basketball coach.