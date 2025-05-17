The long road from Australia to Missouri

After a strong series built some momentum, the Missouri Tigers fell back to earth as they were swept over the weekend.
Join the conversation and get regular updates on the Tigers' matchup with the Bulldogs.
The Missouri Tigers have filled an administrative role for the 2025-26 season with South Florida's Griffin McHone.
Once again, the Tiger pitching couldn’t hold the Mississippi State bats down as Missouri lost 13-3 to the Bulldogs.
Class of 2027 three-star Laron Baker Jr. dove into the meaning behind his most recent offer from Missouri.
