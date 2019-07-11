News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Perfect Class 2020, Version 2.0

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In Julys past, Missouri would likely have just a handful of committed players and would be looking toward the fall to host official visitors and built its recruiting class. Now, however, due to the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}