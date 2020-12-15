The Perfect Class 2021: Version 8.0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri still has at least one more game to play in its 2020 season, but this week, focus shifts to the future. Wednesday will mark the start of the early signing period, when prospects in the cla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news