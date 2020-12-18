PowerMizzou - The Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs. Mississippi State

Here is everything you need to get set for the game, including matchup breakdowns, keys to the game and predictions from the PowerMizzou staff.

At long last, two weeks later than it was originally scheduled to end the regular season and 22 weeks after starting fall camp practices, Missouri is set to wrap up its regular season on Saturday. The Tigers' final test will come in the form of Mike Leach and Mississippi State, which shocked the SEC with an upset of LSU in Week One but has won just one game since. A Missouri win would clinch a winning record for the Tigers and represent the team's most SEC wins in a season since 2014.

When Missouri has the ball:

Leach and his air raid offense get most of the attention, but Mississippi State has actually been equally unique and more effective on the defensive side of the ball this season. First-year defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, a Rocky Long disciple, brought a 3-3-5 scheme to Starkville that Eli Drinkwitz said presents different challenges than most defenses in the league, particularly up front. Mississippi State ranks 49th nationally in total defense and 28th against the run, allowing 128 yards per game on the ground. The Bulldogs held a Georgia defense that gashed Missouri for 316 rushing yards to just eight. Finding a way to run the ball will be critical for Missouri, which mustered just 22 yards on 22 carries a week ago. On the season, the Tigers have averaged 198.8 yards on the ground in their five wins and 64.3 yards in the four losses.

The good news for Missouri is there should be some opportunities for Connor Bazelak and company to move the ball through the air. Mississippi State has allowed opponents to throw for 256.6 yards per game — 98th nationally — and 20 touchdowns on the season. It would likely help open things up for the Tiger offense if Bazelak is able to connect on a deep ball or two, something this offense has largely struggled with. Mississippi State has allowed 21 completions of 30 yards or more on the season. Only eight teams in the country have given up more.

ADVANTAGE: Draw

When Mississippi State has the ball:

Leach's pass-happy offensive attack should offer a welcome reprieve for Missouri's defensive front. The Tigers have allowed their past two opponents to rush for a total of 608 yards, and this week, the defensive line could be even more shorthanded. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Drinkwitz said "pretty much the entire defensive line" is questionable for this week's matchup. Defensive tackles Kobie Whiteside and Markell Utsey, defensive end Chris Turner and outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat are all banged up.

Yet Leach is committed to throwing the ball — and even if he wanted to try to exploit Missouri's defensive front by running it, Mississippi State probably wouldn't be effective doing so. The Bulldogs not only rank last nationally in rushing attempts at 16.2 per game, they're also the country's least effective offense on a per-rush basis, averaging just 1.4 yards per attempt. As a result, Mississippi State attempts a lot of short throws, such as tunnel screens and swing passes. The Bulldogs' average yards per passing attempts ranks second-to-last in the SEC, ahead of only Kentucky, and running back Jo'quavious Marks leads the team in receptions on the season. Securing tackles and not allowing those short passes to turn into long gains will be critical for Missouri.

True freshman quarterback Will Rogers will be doing all the throwing for Mississippi State. Rogers took over for graduate transfer KJ Costello midway through the year and has given the Bulldog offense a spark. He has completed 71.1 percent of his passes on the year. In his four starts, he's averaged 305.8 yards per contest and thrown six touchdowns compared to two interceptions. The receiver combination of Jaden Walley, who has caught at least seven passes and gone over 100 yards in each of Mississippi State's past three games, and senior Osiris Mitchell will test Missouri's thin secondary. The Tigers will be without senior safety Tyree Gillespie, who will be replaced by redshirt freshman Jalani Williams. They will start also two true freshmen in Ennis Rakestraw and JC Carlies at cornerback. No one will expect those players to be perfect, especially against an opponent that throws so much, but avoiding missed assignments that lead to big plays will be key.

ADVANTAGE: Draw

Special teams

Mississippi State has only attempted nine field goals on the year, but kicker Brandon Ruiz has been solid, making seven of them plus all 19 of his extra points. It would be difficult to find a kicker who is more confident than Missouri's Harrison Mevis, however. Mevis is 16-19 on field goals and a perfect 25-25 on extra points as a true freshman. Only three kickers in America have converted a higher percentage of field goals while making at least 16. The punting matchup is almost dead even. Mississippi State did break a 65-yard kickoff return last week against Auburn, but luckily for Missouri, Sean Koetting rarely gives opponents the chance to bring a kick out of the end zone.

ADVANTAGE: Missouri