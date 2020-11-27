PowerMizzou - The Ultimate Preview: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt

The change of plans resulted in a few late nights for the Missouri staff, but as Drinkwitz reiterated Tuesday, there are no excuses this season with everyone equally impacted by the coronavirus. Here is a everything you need to get set for the game, Including matchup breakdowns, keys to the game and predictions from the PowerMizzou staff.

This weekend was supposed to see Barry Odom return to Missouri as the Tigers hosted Arkansas, but has has become the norm In 2020, those plans changed. Monday afternoon, after the staff already had a gameplan for the Razorbacks mostly set, Eli Drinkwitz got a call from the SEC office that his team would host Vanderbilt instead, making up a game that was originally scheduled for Oct. 17 but postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Commodore roster.

When Missouri has the ball:

The Tiger offense looked sluggish against South Carolina, especially in the second half. Quarterback Connor Bazelak had his least-accurate game as a starter, completing 21 of 33 passes and throwing one touchdown and one interception. But even on short notice, Vanderbilt’s struggling defense should provide Missouri a chance to get its offense going.

Vanderbilt ranks No. 106 nationally and 12th in the SEC in total defense, No. 103 and 13th in scoring defense. The Commodores have been especially bad against the pass, allowing 280 yards per game through the air, which ranks 108th in the country. They have surrendered 19 passing touchdowns on the season while grabbing just one interception.

After Drinkwitz criticized himself for being too conservative as a play-caller against South Carolina, look for him to give Bazelak a chance to hit some big plays against Vanderbilt’s struggling secondary. That doesn’t mean the Tigers are likely to abandon the running game, however. The offense hasn’t gotten Larry Rountree III going since his 37-carry performance against Kentucky on Oct. 24. As a team, Missouri has averaged fewer than three yards per carry in each of the past two games. The biggest key to correcting that trend would likely be getting injured offensive linemen Xavier Delgado and Larry Borom back in the lineup. Both made their return to the team’s depth chart this week but are considered questionable.

ADVANTAGE: Missouri

When Vanderbilt has the ball:

ince Vanderbilt returned from its two-week hiatus due to a COVID-19 outbreak, true freshman quarterback Ken Seals has come into his own. Seals has averaged just a hair under 300 yards per game across his last four contests while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions in that span. Not coincidentally, the Commodores’ scoring has improved. After averaging just 8.7 points across its first three games, Vanderbilt has scored 22.5 points per contest in its past four.

Missouri’s defense has, at times, been vulnerable against the pass this season. The Tigers rank 79th nationally in pass defense, allowing an average of 247.8 yards per game through the air. They could be without a few members of the secondary, as well, as cornerbacks Ishmael Burdine and Adam Sparks both missed the South Carolina game due to COVID-19 quarantines. That forced true freshman JC Carlies into a larger role.

The good news for Missouri is Vanderbilt has been largely inept at running the ball. The Commodores average 120.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 104th in the nation. Missouri, meanwhile, has been solid at stopping the run since its Week Two loss at Tennessee. Keep Seals from getting into a rhythm, and Missouri should be able to slow down the Vanderbilt offense.

ADVANTAGE: Missouri

Special teams

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said his team is dealing with absences on special teams — an area that was already a weakness. The Commodores’ two placekickers, Wes Farley and Pierson Cooke, have combined to make just three of seven field goal attempts on the season. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt ranks 92nd nationally in punting average.

As a result, Mason added female soccer player Sarah Fuller to the roster this week. Fuller, a goalkeeper on the Commodores’ SEC-champion squad, has been working at placekicker. Mason said on the SEC coaches’ teleconference that Fuller will be “an option” against Missouri.

As cool a story as that would be, you have to feel a bit better about the Tigers in the kicking game. True freshman kicker Harrison Mevis has made nine of 11 field goals on the year. Punter Grant McKinniss just earned SEC special teams player of the week honors after he pinned South Carolina inside its own 15-yard line five times, including twice at its own one, on seven punts. As long as the Tigers can avoid muffing any punts, something that hasn’t occurred since the third game of the season, they should have an edge here.

ADVANTAGE: Missouri