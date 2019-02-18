The week in Mizzou offers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri extended five new offers last week, which brings their total to 183 prospects that the Tigers' coaching staff has targeted for the 2020 recruiting class. Three offensive and two defensive ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news