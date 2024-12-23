The week that was: Dec. 16-22

OK, I’ve said the past couple of weeks there wasn’t a lot going on, well there really wasn’t this week and we won’t have one of these next week because literally the only event for the next seven days is a women’s basketball game hosting Jackson State on Sunday. But here’s some links to my stories and a couple of write ups from the past week.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Men's Basketball

First up, the Tigers beat Jacksonville State on Tuesday. Here is my game story for that one. Then the Tigers lost to Illinois for Braggin’ Rights on Sunday. Here is my game story and my column from that matchup. Moving on.

Women's Basketball

All the women’s basketball team did in the past week was drop a game to Oral Roberts. Here is my game story for that one. Moving on.

Wrestling

Here’s our biggest event of the week that didn’t get covered. The No. 16 Tigers went to Nashville a little before the football team for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. The Tigers started with a 24-19 loss against No. 19 Little Rock, then won 19-15 against Binghamton and lost 41-3 to No. 1 Penn State all on Sunday. Mizzou won 11-of-30 total matches throughout the day, including No. 1-ranked 174 pounder Keagan O’Toole beating No. 2 Levi Haines from Penn State by 4-1 decision in sudden victory. In the match against Little Rock, Mizzou won five of 10 matches, but didn’t pick up enough bonus points. Gage Walker opened the match with a 17-2 technical fall against Tyson Roach at 125 pounds, then 141-pounder Josh Edmond beat Jayden Gomez by 8-1 decision in sudden victory with a takedown and back points for his seventh win of the year. O’Toole returned to the mat, beating No. 33 Tyler Brennan by 19-3 technical fall, then No. 10-ranked 184-pounder Colton Hawks beat No. 16-ranked Brock DelSignore by 7-3 decision. Jarrett Stoner added a heavyweight decision, beating Keith Miley by 7-4 decision. The Tigers’ losses though came by major decision, technical fall, decision, injury default and fall to give Little Rock bonus points in four of five wins. In Match 2, the Tigers won five contested matches, but didn’t give up the bonus points and claimed the win. Walker beat No. 33-ranked 125-pounder Carson Wagner by 8-2 decision, Edmond beat Nate Lucier by 11-3 major decision, James Conway won by 19-4 technical fall against Jordan Brown, O’Toole beat No. 12-ranked 174-pounder Brevin Cassella by 21-8 major decision and Hawks beat Will Ebert by a 3-1 decision. So the difference came in Mizzou’s losses, which it dropped by decision in all five. O’Toole was the lone winner against Penn State as the Nittany Lions sent out a ranked competitor at every spot, including the No, 1-ranked 165-pounder and 184-pounder, the No. 2 149-pounder, 174-pounder (Haines) and 285-pounder, and the No. 3 141-pounder and No. 4 157-pounder. Walker stayed close to lose by decision, as did Edmond, who dropped a 4-1 decision in sudden victory. The Tigers are off for the holidays until Jan. 3 when it will host Cornell in the Beauty and the Beast event when the wrestling team shares Mizzou Arena with the gymnastics team.

Gymnastics

The Tiger gymnastics team had a Black & Gold scrimmage Wednesday. Mizzou combined to post 27 scores of 9.800 or better and eight of 9.900 or better out of 50 total scores. Graduate newcomer Lauren Macpherson won the all-around with a 9.900 on the balance beam and 9.850 on the vault, bars and floor for a 39.450 total. Senior Amari Celestine, a three-time All-SEC Honoree, had the highest score of the meet with a 9.950 on the floor. Kyra Burns posted a 9.900 on the vault, which would have tied her career-best performance, while freshmen Railey Jackson, Ayla Acevedo, Olivia Kelly, Lisa Szeibert and Kaia Tanskanen all competed for the first time on the vault. On the bars, Celestine’s 9.900 led the group, while Macpherson, sophomore Hannah Horton and junior Addison Lawrence all posted 9.850s. On the beam, redshirt senior Helen Hu posted a 9.900 in her first competition since April, 2023. On the floor, Celestine had the highest score of any competitor in any discipline, while Jackson had a 9.900. The Tigers will open the season at the Beauty and the Beast event, sharing Mizzou Arena with the wrestling team on Jan. 3. The event will start at 6 p.m. with gymnastics competing against Ball State, Illinois State and SEMO.