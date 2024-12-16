The Week that Was: Dec. 9-15

Not a ton of events this week, that will continue to be true until January.

Football

We've got a bunch of transfer portal stories and news from the week. Check out the Transfer Portal Central for all of that. Moving on.

Men's Basketball

The Tigers beat Long Island on Saturday. You can read my game story here. There was also a Said and Unsaid from Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday. Moving on.

Women's Basketball

The Tigers beat Lipscomb to win their fifth consecutive game Sunday. My game story for that is here. Moving on.

Swim & Dive

The USA Diving Nationals happened in Bloomington, Indiana from Wednesday through Sunday. From what I can find, the Tigers had only Collier Dyer competing at any time during the extended event. The diving team isn’t big to begin with and making it to nationals is a big ask. Dyer placed fourth in the men’s 3-meter dive.

Volleyball

Our final event is the end of the volleyball season as the Tigers dropped their Sweet 16 matchup with Kentucky 20-25, 20-25, 25-16, 13-25 on Thursday. Kentucky was the third seed in the region and ranked No. 11 in the country, Mizzou ended the season ranked No. 25. Jordan Iliff led the Tigers with 20 kills in her final match with Mizzou, just missing a double-double with nine digs and two aces. Iliff had double-digit kills in all but five matches this season. She ends her career with a 68-ace season, setting the Tiger record, as well as finishing 10th in kills in program history with 1,237 and seventh in aces at 124. Marina Crownover had 37 assists, giving her 1,139 in her first season with Mizzou. Maya Sands had 13 digs and four assists, giving her double-digit digs in all but one match this season and putting her at 535 total for the year, sixth in program history for a single season. Mychael Vernon had 11 kills, six digs and two blocks, giving her 1,569 career kills and 504 in her lone season with the Tigers, good for sixth in program history for a single season. It was the first time the Tigers had made the Sweet 16 since 2017.

Wrestling

There weren't any bouts this week, but the Tigers did announce that 125-pounder Noah Surtin medically retired after getting hurt in the Cougar Clash on Dec. 7. Surtin ended his career in his home town of Edwardsville, Ill. and had a career 64-28 record. He was a four-time national tournament qualifier, picking up five wins in his four appearances and making it to the round of 12 in 2021-22. "Saddened for Noah, but also very proud and grateful," Missouri coach Brian Smith said. "Noah is a remarkable young man who lived Tiger Style the right way. On and off the mat, he gave Mizzou everything he had, becoming a four-time NCAA qualifier and NWCA Scholar All-American. Noah always knew how to get the crowd on their feet. From big wins in duals to energetic celebrations, he made Hearnes erupt. We called him our spark plug and we are so glad he chose Mizzou. It's never easy to give up something you love to do, especially when it's out of your control. Noah will use his pain and frustration to grow and become the best version of himself in his next phase of life, whether it's studying.practicing medicine or being a great husband and father. Noah will keep living it and I look forward to seeing all he accomplishes as he moves into the next phase of life."