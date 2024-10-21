The week that was: Oct. 14-20

Let's take a look around the Missouri sports schedule for a rundown of all that happened in Tiger athletics last week.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Football

The Tigers cemented the tale of Brady Cook and his toughness with a come-from-behind 21-17 win against Auburn, winning Homecoming for the eighth consecutive time as Cook returned from the hospital to lead the team to 15 fourth-quarter points. We’ve got a lot of other football coverage on here, so this is where I’ll end here. This story is more for the other sports.

Cross Country

Both Tiger teams finished their regular seasons at the Crimson Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Friday. The men earned their fourth-consecutive top-five finish and the women finished top-five for the second time this year. Alabama won both races. Drew Rogers ran the 8-kilometer race in a career-best time of 23:26.6 for fifth place to lead the Tigers, while sophomore Ryder James ran a time of 25:31.2 for eighth. Blake Morris took 12th, Declan Tunney finished 16th and Jami Mora took 22nd for the Tigers. For the women, Rahel Broemmel ran the 6-kilometer race in a personal-best 20:01.3 for ninth. Nicole Louw finished 21st, Natalie Barnard took 22nd and Charlotte Cullen finished 25th. The men scored 63 team points, just four behind Alabama for first, while the women scored 99 which is their best total since the season opener. (Lower scores are better in cross country. The first place runner gets the team 1 point, second place gets 2 points and so on).



Soccer

The Tigers won their lone match of the week, beating Oklahoma 3-1. Leah Selm scored two goals for Missouri, one less than a minute into the match off an assist from Brianna Buels. It was the third fastest goal in program history at 37 seconds after the start of play. The other came in the 59th minute off an assist by Bella Carrilo. Between the pair of Selm goals, Keegan Good added a goal off a Selm assist in the 50th minute. Oklahoma scored on a penalty kick in the 66th minute. Missouri (5-8-2, 3-4-1 SEC) will return to the pitch when it plays at Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers will also host LSU at 3 p.m. Sunday.



Volleyball

The Tigers won their fourth-consecutive game in a four-set victory against Mississippi State, 27-25, 25-12, 29-31, 25-18. Outside of that second set, it looks like Volloween was a pretty great match for any of the fans who decided to end their Homecoming weekend at the Hernes Center. Jordan Iliff led the Tigers with 23 kills and 12 digs for her ninth double-double of the season. She also had four aces, extending her career-best season total to 50 and pushing her into seventh all-time for Missouri single-season aces. Mychael Vernon recorded her eighth double-double with 22 kills and 14 digs, while libero (defensive specialist) Maya Sands tied a career high with 30 digs to go with 10 assists for her second career double-double and first since her freshman year in 2022. Sophomore setter Marina Crownover dished out 55 assists to go with 14 digs and two ace serves for her fifth career double-double. The Tigers are up to 13-5 overall and 4-2 in SEC play. Missouri will be on the road for a bit as it faces Arkansas at 7 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville and Oklahoma at 2 p.m. Sunday in Norman.

Softball

The softball team had a matchup with Missouri Southern on the schedule for Friday. I have not been able to find any evidence of a score or that it happened, but Friday night was really nice out, so I can’t imagine why it wouldn’t have. It’s a fall exhibition against a DII school, so I’m not going to work super hard to get a score. If it was played, I’d assume Mizzou won by a lot. And if t didn’t, it’s an exhibition, it doesn’t really matter what the score was.

You have two more chances to see the Tigers this fall, they will play an intrasquad scrimmage this week at 5 p.m. Thursday, then will host Central Methodist at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. Go out and watch if you can. The feel of fall baseball/softball is one of my favorite things. It’s weird and doesn’t count, you’ll get a look at a lot of players who might not get a ton of time in the spring and there won’t be a ton of people at the stadium so you can just go hang out.

Baseball

Not a ton to report on the baseball team, they finished their Fall World Series with two more intrasquad scrimmages. I wish I’d had the time to go out and watch some, but I didn’t. That’s it for the fall baseball schedule. Fall baseball is fun and weird. Take advantage of the last two fall softball games if you are able to.

Men's golf

Four Missouri golfers teed off at the Turtle Point Invite in Killen, Ala. on Monday and Tuesday. Sophomore Brock Snyder led the team with his second consecutive top-15 finish to start the 2024-25 season. Snyder finished the 54-hole tournament at a -3 213, carding 71, 69 and 73 in the three rounds. He had 10 birdies and one eagle to take 12th overall. Freshman Trent Mierl finished 18th at 74-72-70–216 for even par, while Jakob Hansen shot +6 at 72-74-76–222 and Bubba Chapman carded a +9 you 72-75-79–226. The Tigers started the Williams Cup hosted by North Carolina on Sunday and will compete through today and Tuesday as well. I’ll have updates with results from that tournament next week.

Women's golf

The Tigers finished the fall portion of their season in style in the Bahamas. Missouri took fifth out of 10 teams, including five ranked opponents. Sophomore Fleur van Beek led the Tigers at a 5-over 73-75–148 to take ninth. It was her third top-10 finish of her second season. Junior Ffion Tynan shot even par in her second round to finish at 77-72–149 for 13th and Addie Dobson was one shot back at 150 after shooting 75 in both rounds for 17th. The Tigers shot 598 as a team. Kansas won the tournament at 587. Missouri will return to the course on Feb. 23.

Tennis

Alright, I found info on the ITA central championships in Memphis that I couldn’t find last week. Here’s a slightly late rundown.

On Oct. 9 Freshman Korina Roso and graduate student Lailaa Bashir both competed in singles qualifying. Roso lost to Arkansas’ Anet Koskel, but Bashir beat North Dakota’s Ethel Li before dropping a match to Erin McKenzie of Tulsa. In the ‘B’ draw, freshman Sarah Hartel beat Arkansas State’s Abigail Thurmer and freshman Gian Octa received a bye.

On Oct. 10 Bashir and Octa beat Alice Amendola and Rebecca Frant of Memphis in doubles play, while senior Inah Canete and Roso lost to Kansas’ Jasmine Adams and Kyoka Kubo. In singles, Hartel and Octa both won their matches to advance. Canete beat Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt in her first singles match of the tournament.

On Oct. 11 In doubles, Bashir and Octa fell to Tulsa’s Lily Hutchings and Maria Berlanga. In singles, Canete advanced to the round of 16 after her opponent withdrew, but then lost in the round of 16. Hartel lost to Arkansas State’s Loles Chova Carbo in the quarterfinals of the ‘B’ singles draw. Octa advanced in the ‘B’ draw by an injury withdrawal then beat Sati Aubakirova of Wichita State in the semifinals.

On Oct. 12 Octa made her way to the singles ‘B’ draw finals but lost to Deniz Turan of Minnesota. Canete beat Tulsa’s Saiya Singh and Bashir beat Aubakirova. Hartel lost a match to Sofia Pinto of Minnesota.



Swim and Dive

The Tigers didn’t compete last week, but they did earn their way into the College Swimming and Division Association of America Division I Top-25 after their season-opening win. The Tigers are ranked No. 25. Missouri will host Purdue at the Mizzou Aquatic Center at 10 a.m. Friday.