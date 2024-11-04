The week that was: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Women's basketball

The Tigers beat Truman State 112-62. Go here for my game story.

Volleyball

The volleyball team JUST KEEPS WINNING. The Tigers extended their winning streak to seven matches with a 21-25, 25-19, 17you -25, 26-24, 15-10 win against No. 9 Texas on Friday. Missouri is now tied for first in the SEC with Texas and Kentucky at 7-2 in Conference. Texas is the back-to-back reigning national champions, and this is the first time the Tigers beat the Longhorns since Sept. 23, 2006. Marina Crownover, a Texas transfer and Austin, Texas native, started the week by being named SEC Setter of the Week for her multiple 60-assist performances last weekend. Then she notched another 51 assists and 10 digs to lead the win against her former team. She also had a career-best six kills with two aces and two blocks. Jordan Iliff had 18 kills, 15 digs, an ace and a block for her 10th double-double of the season. Mycahel Vernon had 16 kills, 10 digs, two aces and two blocks for her 11th double-double. Janet deMarrais had 15 kills, while libero Maya Sands had 12 digs, four assists and two aces. I’m going to have to go to a couple of volleyball games before the season ends if you guys are interested. Missouri (16-5, 7-2) hosts Georgia at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. There are seven games left on the regular-season schedule.

Wrestling

The Tiger wrestling team kicked off the season with a Big 12 match at Northern Colorado. Missouri won 25-14 and won 6-of-10 matches. Freshman Aeoden Sinclair (197) won his first match as a Tiger as he beat Franklin Cruz by major decision. Junior Seth Nitzel (285) got on the mat in a dual for the first time for the Tigers and won with three takedowns. Northern Colorado won the dual’s next three matches, but the Tigers won the final four to secure the win. Logan Gioffre (149) beat Benji Alanis in overtime, Cam Steed (165) won by fall to put Missouri in the lead and Keegan O’Toole (174) clinched the team win with a win by technical fall. Colton Hawks (184) added a major decision to extend the Tiger lead. O’Toole made his debut at 174 after spending the past four years at 165, winning two national titles. It was the fifth consecutive year Missouri won its season-opening match. Missouri (1-0) will return to the mat Saturday for the Tiger Style Invite in Kansas City. The tournament will be at Staley High School starting at 10 a.m.

Men's Golf

The men’s golf team finished up the fall portion of the schedule taking ninth out of 12 teams at The Clerico in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Junior Virgilio Paz claimed the top spot for the Tigers in the fourth consecutive tournament, shooting a 67-76-72–215 for a +5, placing him 11th. Senior Mattias Varjun shot a +12 70-81-71–222 to finish 34th overall, 20 spots higher than he was on the leaderboard after the second round. Veikka Biskari shot 73-76-76–225, Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson shot 77-74-75–226 and Trent Mierl shot 75-77-75–227 finished off the Tigers’ scores. Missouri shot +41 as a group. Northwestern won the team title at +12. The Tigers will tee off again on Feb. 3 at the National Invitational Tournament.

Tennis

The Tigers ended the fall portion of their schedule at the TCU Jae Foundation Fall Open running from Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday Only a couple of Tigers competed. Senior Inah Canete and freshman Korina Roso won 6-3 in doubles play against Texas Tech and Lailaa Bashir lost 6-4, 0-6, 10-8 to TCU.

Friday Gian Octa won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play, while Canete won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-4 in singles action.

Saturday Canete and Roso won 7-6 (5) in doubles play and moved on to face Cincinnati, winning that match 6-4.

Sunday Canete and Roso won 6-3 against SMU. Canete also won 7-5, 6-0 against Rice in singles play and Roso beat Maryland 6-4, 6-0.

That’s it for the fall schedule. Missouri will return to the court at the FIU Hidden Duals in Miami from Jan. 9-through-Jan. 12.

Cross Country

The Tigers’ men’s and women’s cross country teams went to the SEC Championships in College Station, Texas, on Friday. The men’s team placed fifth and the women placed 13th. Rahel Broemmel and Drew Rogers both reached the All-SEC Second Team with their results. Rogers took 11th to lead the Tigers with an 8 kilometer (just under 5 miles) personal best of 22:54.1. I wish I could run one seven-minute mile, to run five consecutive miles at about a 4:45 place is incredible. Ryder James took 26th in 23:23.0 and Declan Tunney placed 27th in 23:24.8 to join Rogers in the top-30. Both times were career bests. Brommel led the women with her 13th-place time of 19:39.7 in the 6 kilometer (about 3.75 miles) race. That time was her personal best. Her sub-20-minute time is the first time a Tiger women reached that mark since Sarah Chapman in the 2020 SEC Championship race ran a time of 19:58.8. Nicole Louw ran a time of 20:31.1, while Anneken Viljoen ran a time of 20:38.5, her personal best. Lous placed 61st and Viljoen placed 70th. Fifth is the highest the men’s team has placed in the SEC Championships since 2021. The Tigers will compete Friday, Nov. 15 in the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship in Illinois.

Swim and Dive

Missouri won 11 individual events, but dropped both the men’s and women’s duals against Texas A&M by scores of 168-132. Karolina Bank won multiple events for the third consecutive meet to open the year. She won the 100-meter breast stroke in 59.81 seconds and the 200-meter breast stroke in 2:12.1. She has won both events in all three meets this season. Grant Bochenski won multiple events for the second time, winning the 100-meter back stroke in 46.46 seconds and the 100-meter freestyle in 43.68 seconds. Freshman Philipp Peschke earned the first gold of his career with a time of 1:36.55 in the 200-meter freestyle. Calvin Windle took second in the 200 freestyle at 1:37.27 for the Tigers. Alex Ochsenbein won his first gold with a time of 1:57.06 in the 200-meter breast stroke, while Gabriela San Juan Carmona earned her first win as a Tiger with a score of 306.15 in the 3-meter dive. Jan Zubik was a multi-medalist, taking first in the 100-meter fly in 46.94 and second in the 200-meter backstroke in 1:43.32. Abbey Taute won the 200-meter backstroke, her third win in the event this season, at 1:56.40, while Logan Ottke won the 100-meter breaststroke with his time of 53.27 seconds.

Missouri will be off for two weeks, then will compete at the Georgia Invitation from Nov. 20-through-22.