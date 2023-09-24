PowerMizzou.com takes a look at latest news and notes in Missouri football recruiting from this past week.

More coverage on Julian Marks:

- Last weekend, Missouri picked up a big commitment to kick off their 2025 recruiting class in Rivals250 defensive end Julian Marks. PowerMiizzou.com did an in-depth, video interview with the four-star prospect and also talked about what his pledge means for the 2025 class. VIDEO: JULIAN MARKS DETAILS PLEDGE COMMIT ANALYSIS: JULIAN MARKS

Another important KC visitor:

- The rising four-star offensive tackle was also in the house at Missouri for their big win over Kansas State last weekend. We caught up with Babalola to get his thoughts on the visit and explain why Missouri is sticking out in his recruiting process. FOUR-STAR OL BABALOLA IMPRESSED WITH MIZZOU VISIT

New 2024 OL targets:

- Missouri recently extended an offer to Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. offensive tackle Jayven Richardson, who had a handful of power five offers heading into his season but is now gaining a lot of steam with power five programs. NEW TARGET PROFILE: JAYVEN RICHARDSON

- Missouri also extended a new offer to current Vanderbilt commit CJ Williams this past week. The massive 6-foot-8, 330-pound prospect has been committed to the Commodores since June 21st. The Tigers are the first school to extend a new offer since his summer commitment.

#LouToTheZou visit list: