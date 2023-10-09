Football gets most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each Monday throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

This week Mizzou Volleyball went 1-2 in SEC conference games, dropping them to 10-7 on the year and 2-4 in conference play. Mizzou defeated the aggies three sets to one on the road, to earn just its second conference win on the season. In the Tigers win against Texas A&M, Sierra Dudley led the way with 40 assists and two aces. Dudley also had 45 assists against Kentucky in the team's loss to the Wildcats. On Sunday when the Tigers traveled to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas, they lost 3-1. Next week the Tigers will have the chance to bounce back against Alabama and Ole Miss. This Week’s Matches: (10/1) Texas A&M WIN 3-1 (10/6) #22 Kentucky LOSS 3-1 (10/8) #13 Arkansas LOSS 3-1 Next Week's Matches: (10/11) Alabama (10/15) Ole Miss

SOCCER

Mizzou soccer traveled to Oxford this week to take on Ole Miss and suffered its fourth straight loss on the season. All four of which have been in SEC conference play. The Tigers were then able to bounce back, later in the week against #13 South Carolina. The Tigers were able to finish the game with a tie 1-1. In the match Scarlett Thomas scored her first goal on the season in the 76th minute of the game. With this tie Mizzou moved to 5-5-3 on the season, and will face Vanderbilt next week. Kylee Simmons leads the SEC in goals and points with 10 goals and 22 points scored. This Week’s Matches: (10/5) Ole Miss LOSS 2-1 (10/8) #13 South Carolina TIE 1-1 Next Week's Matches: (10/13) Vanderbilt

FOOTBALL

Mizzou football lost its first game of the season to #23 LSU in a ranked offensive shootout in front of a sold-out crowd. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns in the game going 30/47. Cook also threw his two interceptions on the season, which ended his streak at 366 completions without an interception. Cody Schrader ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Luther Burden III continued to dominate as he went for 149 yards and 11 receptions. Burden currently leads the NCAA in receiving yards on the season with 793. Freshman tight end Brett Norfleet caught his first career receiving touchdown in the game, on a nine-yard pass from Brady Cook. Despite an impressive offensive day from the Tigers, they fell 49-39 in the end. Next week they will head to Lexington to take on the #24 Kentucky Wildcats. This Week’s Game: (10/7) #23 LSU 49-39 Next Week's Game: (10/14) #24 Kentucky Recruiting: 2024 five-Star wide receiver Ryan Wingo was in attendance at this week's Mizzou football game and so was five-star tight end Jackson Cantwell.

GOLF