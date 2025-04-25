Three Predictions: Mississippi State, Luther Burden, Houston

Maurice Jones Jr. (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

1. MISSISSIPPI STATE WILL LAND MAURICE JONES JR.

A productive and emerging recruit from the Orlando area, Maurice Jones Jr. is still on the rise as a recruit yet Mississippi State has done the best job prioritizing him before his profile becomes more national. It already resulted in one visit in late March, where Jones was taken aback by his first impression of Starkville and the SEC pitch the defensive staff has him centered on. An official visit is also scheduled in June for the emerging favorite. Jones is likely going to pick up more extensions and set up more visits through spring football at his high school, which picks up next week and beyond, but MSU is entrenched in this recruitment. Part of the emergence for Jones, who was a Rivals Combine and Rivals Camp Series standout in Miami last month, is his positional versatility. He is a compact edge defender but has off-ball experience to project as a potential movable piece at the next level depending on down and distance.

2. LUTHER BURDEN WILL OUT-PLAY HIS NFL DRAFT POSITION

Luther Burden (Photo by © Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

The former five-star wideout and Missouri great isn't as physically imposing as Tetairoa McMillan or speedy as Mathew Golden, but he has the complete package relative to what has been proven to excel at the NFL level. In 2024, 11 of the top 12 (and each of the top six) wide receivers in the league, from a production standpoint, fit the physical mold Burden brings to the table at 6-foot-2 or under, right around 200 pounds. Part of the reason the 'smaller' wideout is dominating the game at the highest level is because of the spacing the game has evolved with. It's a catch-and-run league as much as it is a polish and separation league – two fronts where guys with more power and a lower center of gravity thrive. This is also Burden's floor coming into Sunday play, so why would we expect anything less? Falling out of the first round is borderline shocking, especially in a class that likely won't be known for the wide receiver position.

3. JESUS MACHADO TO HOUSTON WILL BECOME MAJOR BIG 12 NEWS

Jesus Machado (Photo by © Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)