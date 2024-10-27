Advertisement
in other news
Ask the editor: Oct. 26
I dug in to some of your questions as I begin a new series of Q and A stories.
• Kyle McAreavy
In-state recruits recap unofficial visits to Mizzou for Auburn game
In-state recruits discussed their unofficial visits to Missouri for the Auburn game.
• Kenny Van Doren
Mizzou offers Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson as a defensive back
Special teams coordinator Erik Link offered Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson on Wednesday.
• Kenny Van Doren
The Friday File - October 25
The latest news, scoop and speculation from the MizzouToday staff heading into the weekend.
• MizzouToday Staff
The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches
Last deep dive of the week and as always, we’re finishing in the trenches.
• Kyle McAreavy
in other news
Ask the editor: Oct. 26
I dug in to some of your questions as I begin a new series of Q and A stories.
• Kyle McAreavy
In-state recruits recap unofficial visits to Mizzou for Auburn game
In-state recruits discussed their unofficial visits to Missouri for the Auburn game.
• Kenny Van Doren
Mizzou offers Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson as a defensive back
Special teams coordinator Erik Link offered Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson on Wednesday.
• Kenny Van Doren
Three-star Anthony Kennedy Jr. sets official visit to Mizzou
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS