Three-star Ironton WR Shaun Terry commits to Missouri

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton
Missouri has secured its 11th commitment for the class of 2025 with Ironton (Ohio) wide receiver Shaun Terry committing to the school on Monday.

Terry, a three-star prospect, used to be committed to Notre Dame but decommitted on June 1. He had an official visit with the Tigers the first week of June and chose them over Kentucky and Michigan, the latter of which he visited this past weekend.

Last season, Ohio's 26th-rated overall player amassed 27 receptions for 525 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 28 carries for 391 yards and five touchdowns.

He is the first wide receiver to commit to the Tigers as a part of this class.

Terry's pledge moves Mizzou to No. 27 in the Rivals.com team rankings. PowerMizzou.com will have more on Terry's commitment as soon as possible.

