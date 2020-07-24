PowerMizzou - Three Tigers returning to school

All three Missouri players who had put their names in consideration for the NBA Draft are returning to Columbia. Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith have all submitted the paperwork to withdraw from the draft and play for the Tigers next season. The news was announced by the program on Friday afternoon. "I am thankful that despite the process being limited due to the pandemic, all three guys were able to receive key information that can help them in their respective futures,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. “We’re thrilled to have a deep, experienced squad back for what will be a very exciting season ahead.”

All three players had put their names in for consideration following the premature end of the 2019-20 season. Though it was anticipated all along that all three would return, that news was not certain until today. Pinson ended last season as Missouri's second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game. He came on strong down the stretch, scoring in double figures in nine of Missouri's final 12 games. That included a four-game stretch in which he reset his career-high three times with 24 points against Arkansas, followed a week later by 28 against Auburn and then 32 against Ole Miss. Pinson shot 81% from the free throw line and was second on the team in assists and third in steals..

Basketball is my way out and I got people counting on me. My job is to remain humble and never fold. This road is not the easiest but being from EAST ST.LOUIS it’s in our blood to go hard! I want the world to know it’s more than just basketball , if I can do it you can do it to💯 pic.twitter.com/gfkrWGKXEA — Jeremiah Tilmon (@jeremiahtilmon_) July 24, 2020

Tilmon battled injuries as a junior, playing in just 17 games. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. He had intended to explore the draft process after his sophomore season, but did not get the correct paperwork submitted.

Run it back turbo 🤑 pic.twitter.com/PYi5XwRRqz — Mitchell Smith (@YourboyMitchell) July 24, 2020