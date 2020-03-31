Three Mizzou players will put their names in for evaluation during the NBA Draft process per a release from the school on Tuesday afternoon. Juniors Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith and sophomore Xavier Pinson will all evaluate their stock with NBA teams over the next few weeks.

All three players will leave open the option to return to college by the withdrawal deadline of June 3.

“I’m very supportive of all three of them going through this to receive key information from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and greatly benefit from the process,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said in the releae. “I know they each have goals to pursue professional basketball at the highest levels and this is a significant step in that journey. We’ll help them in any way we can.”