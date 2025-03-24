Tiger baseball extends losing streak to 7

The Missouri Tigers hosted an SEC team for the first time this season, dropping all three games to the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels took Friday’s game 9-6, Saturday’s game 17-10 and Sunday’s game 14-6. For those wanting to do the math, that means the Tigers gave up 40 runs across three games. Here’s a recap of each game.

(Photo by Nathan Papes - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday

Ole Miss got the scoring started with a run in the second, but Missouri scored two in the bottom of the second to take the lead. Each team scored one run in the third to put the Tigers up 3-2, but the Rebels scored two runs in the sixth, four in the seventh and another in the eighth to build their win as Missouri scored one run in each of the final three innings. The Tigers’ runs in the second came on a Pierre Seals single that scored Jackson Lovich and a Jedier Hernandez sacrifice bunt attempt that turned into an error, allowing Keegan Knutson to score. Mateo Serna launched a home run to center field for the Tiger run in the third. In the seventh, Lovich singled to score Serna, then Peyton Basler homered in the eighth and Lovich homered in the ninth. Lovich led the Tigers with a 3-for-5 day with two RBI and two runs scored. Serna had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Knutson, Seals and Basler had the Tigers’ three other hits on an eight-hit day. Ian Lohse started on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks in 5 innings. He struck out eight batters. Kaden Jacobi pitched the next 1.1, allowing five runs on four hits, a walk and two hit batters, while striking out one to earn the loss. James Vaughn didn’t record an out as he allowed two hits and a run, then PJ Green pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run on three walks, a hit batter and a hit, while striking out one. Nic Smith pitched the final frame, walking one, hitting a batter and striking out one.

Saturday

Both teams scored three runs in the first, then Ole Miss added three in the third before the Tigers scored four in the bottom half to take a 7-6 lead. But the Rebels added five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the ninth, as Missouri only added three runs in the seventh the rest of the way. In the first, Lovich sent a bases-clearing triple to left center, scoring Cayden Nicoletto, Kaden Peer and Gehrig Goldbeck. Then in the third, Nicoletto singled to score Peer and Brock Daniels hit a three-run home run. Then in the seventh, Lovich singled to score Nicoletto, Daniels tripled to score Lovich and Daniels scored on a wild pitch. The Tigers had 11 hits, led by Nicoletto with a 3-for-4 day with two runs scored and an RBI. Lovich and Daniels both had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored. Peer was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Knutson had a single, as did Seals. Kadden Drew pitched the first three innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three batters. Brock Lucas got the loss by allowing five runs in one inning on four hits and two walks, while striking out two. Xavier Lovett pitched the next 2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk, while striking out two. Seth McCartney pitched the next 2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, two hit batters and a walk, while striking out three. Ben Smith pitched the final innings, allowing one hit and one walk.

Sunday

Missouri jumped ahead with a run in the first on Sunday, then added four in the bottom of the third to go up 5-1. But Ole Miss scored four in the fourth to tie, another in the fifth to take the lead, then four more in both the seventh and ninth as the Tigers added just one run in the eighth. Serna got the Tigers on the board with a home run in the first, then Peer singled to score Goldbeck and Lovich hit a three-run home run in the third. Daniles singled to score Nicoletto for the run in the eighth. Missouri had 10 hits, led by Lovich with a 3-for-4 day with three RBI and a run scored, while Knutson was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Goldbeck doubled and had a run scored, Serna had a home run, Peer singled for an RBI and scored a run, while Daniles had a single and an RBI. Lovich ended the weekend at 8-of-14 with two home runs, 10 RBI, a triple and a double. Brady Kehlenbrink started for the Tigers, striking out six batters in 3 innings, while allowing one run on one hit and one walk. Kaden Jacobi got one out and allowing four runs on three hits and a hit batter. Smith got the next two outs, allowing one hit and a walk, while striking out one. Green got the loss, throwing the next inning and allowing one run on two hits and two walks, while striking out two. Vaughn pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out one. Lovett threw the next 1.2, allowing just one hit, while striking out three. Jalen Merchant didn’t record an out and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks. Josh Kirchhoff threw the final frame clean and struck out one batter.

