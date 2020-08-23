PowerMizzou - Tiger pass rushers could be turning the corner

At least one Missouri football player misses the reporters that usually mill about on the sidelines during fall camp. Senior defensive end Tre Williams said Friday that he wishes the media could be present as the Tigers hold their first camp under new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. (Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, all practice sessions are off-limits and interviews have been conducted via Zoom.) Even though he’s always been an eager talker, it’s not so much that Williams misses having a scrum to entertain after practice. Instead, Williams believes if reporters could see the defensive line rush the passer, the questions about the pass rush that have persisted across the past two seasons might finally go away. “I wish you guys could come to practice, man,” Williams said. “We’re getting about six sacks a practice. A practice. If you want more sacks than that, we all should just name ourselves Von Miller.”

It’s not hard to understand why Williams and the other defensive linemen have grown tired of the incessant inquiries about where a pass rush might come from. Once known as “D Line Zou” for fielding a succession of edge rushers who racked up big sack numbers in college then went on to experience NFL success, Missouri has suddenly struggled to pressure the quarterback in recent seasons. The 2018 team slipped to No. 66 nationally with 27 sacks. Last year’s iteration was even worse, ranking No. 106 nationally and dead last in the SEC with 19. Only four of those sacks came from the position the Tigers were not so long ago known for: defensive end. Defensive line coach Brick Haley said the team’s goal is to record two sacks for every 12 opponent pass attempts (also known as one in six). That comes out to a sack on 16.7 percent of dropbacks. While that might be slightly unrealistic — if the Tigers had hit that rate last season, they would have recorded 62 sacks, eight more than nation-leading Ohio State had in two more games — the defense was pretty far off, converting just over 5 percent of opponent pass attempts (not including scrambles) into sacks. While Missouri brings back its leading sack man from last season in defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside, there are questions as to whether Whiteside can replicate the productivity when he’s not playing next to Jordan Elliott, who got picked by Cleveland in the third round of the NFL Draft. Add in the fact that Missouri didn’t bring in anyone new who projects as an immediate difference-maker along the defensive line, and it would seem fair to wonder whether pressuring the quarterback can be anything other than a weakness again this season. But based on the first week of fall camp, there may be cause for optimism. Even though he spends most of his time working with the offensive side of the ball, Drinkwitz has liked what he’s seen from the pass rush so far. He confirmed that the defense recorded six sacks during the first practice in “shells” — not quite full pads, but enough to allow for actual blocking — on Wednesday. “I absolutely think there's some guys that are going to step up,” Drinkwitz said. After specifically complementing Williams and fellow seniors Chris Turner and Sci Martin, he added, “We need to get pressure on the quarterback, and those three guys can do it.” Offensive lineman Case Cook, who gets an up-close-and-personal look at the defensive line every day in practice, wouldn’t necessarily concede that the defense has been getting six sacks every practice, pointing out that without tackling allowed, sacks are a subjective stat. But he at least echoed the sentiment that the pass rush has looked different than a season ago. “D-line definitely has made some improvements from last year,” Cook said.

Missouri's pass rush, led by defensive ends Chris Turner (39) and Tre Williams (93), needs to be better in 2020. (Jordan Kodner)