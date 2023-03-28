Over the next few weeks, PowerMizzou.com will take a look back at the season for each of the Tigers’ rotational players. This week, we’ll start with Mohamed Diarra .

Diarra wasn’t in head coach Dennis Gates’ rotation right away. The junior forward came to Missouri rated by JUCORecruiting.com as the No. 1 junior college player in the 2022 class out of Garden City Community College. But Diarra made just five appearances through Mizzou’s first 15 games of the season, never playing more than five minutes.

Gates said that each newcomer on the team had to go through a “transition.” He thought that Diarra’s just took a little longer, being a Montreuil, France native and having no NCAA Division I experience.

The 6-foot-10 big man started seeing consistent minutes a few games into the Tigers’ SEC slate. He played nine minutes in the team’s road game against Texas A&M on Jan. 11 and saw his role gradually expand from then on.

Diarra made an immediate impact on the glass. Per KenPom, he led Mizzou by grabbing 12.3% of available offensive rebounds and 21.1% of available defensive rebounds while he was on the floor. He was an especially welcome addition to a team that finished second-to-last in the country in defensive rebounding rate.

He was productive on defense, too, rejecting shots on 6.5% of possessions, the highest mark on the team, and coming up with a steal on 2.5% of possessions. Diarra cracked the starting lineup for the first time in a road game against Mississippi State on Feb. 21 and stayed there over the next five games. His ability to match up with the opposing team’s biggest player helped free up senior forward Kobe Brown, who at 6-foot-8 was often undersized for the task. But when needed, he was also able to switch onto guards and showed enough lateral quickness to keep up on the perimeter.

Offensively, Diarra flashed many of the tools that Gates values from his forwards on offense. He runs the floor well, he gets to the rim often and even knocked down four 3-pointers.