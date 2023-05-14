After a not hard to see coming loss to Alabama in the first round of the SEC Softball tournament, the Missouri Tigers enter Selection Sunday with bated breath as they hope their regular season resume meets the expectations of the committee. Their fate will be revealed on the selection show at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Though the Tigers capped off their season with a series upset over Arkansas, their slow start to conference play and shortage of high-profile wins leave them with a less than outstanding profile for the postseason.

“I think that it's really important when you're looking at the best teams that go to the NCAA tournament that we're playing our best ball right now,” head coach Larissa Anderson said after the loss on Wednesday night. “We're really strong right now in May, going into the postseason, and that's what you want.”

Missouri (34-24, 7-17) struggled to get any traction in one of the toughest schedules in the nation, regularly facing nationally contending teams in its conference schedule — their series victory over Arkansas was its first and only SEC series win of the entire season.

“Are we considered one of the top 64 teams in the country?” Anderson asked. “I would think so. I think our body of work speaks for itself. I think we have a very, very strong resume to be considered.”