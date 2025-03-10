Tiger softball swept at Kentucky

Missouri went on the road to open SEC play with a weekend series against the Kentucky Wildcats, dropping all three games to move to 11-13 overall and 0-3 in SEC play this season. Here’s a rundown of each game.

(Photo by Julie Bennett - USA TODAY Sports)

Friday

A three-run inning killed the Tigers in a 6-4 loss in the series’ first game as Missouri put up one run in both the second and third and another two in the fifth. Kentucky put up solo runs in the second, fourth and sixth, but scored three in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good. The Tigers took the initial lead in the top of the second when Taylor Ebbs was hit by a pitch, took second on a Stefania Abruscato sacrifice bunt and a Madison Uptegrove triple to center. Then the Tigers retook the lead in the third on a Julia Crenshaw home run. In the fifth, Kayley Lenger reached on an error that put her on second, then scored on a Crenshaw double. Crenshaw moved to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball to cut the Kentucky lead to 5-4. Crenshaw led the Tigers’ with a 2-for-4 day with a double and a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Claire Cahalan also went 2-for-4, while Kara Daly and Uptegrove had the Tigers’ two other hits. Marissa McCann started in the circle, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks, while striking out four. Taylor Pannell came in for the final .2, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, while striking out two of the four batters she faced.

Saturday

Kentucky then won a 5-4 game for the middle game of the series with eight of the nine runs scored on home runs. Missouri took the initial lead when Ebbs doubled and scored on an Abruscato single to center. But Kentucky responded in the bottom of the second with a Cassie Reasner two-run home run. In the fourth, Kentucky added three runs on a Ally Hutchins solo home run and a Allie Blum two-run home run. Missouri responded with three runs in the fifth when Cahalan singled, Madison Walker singled and Ebbs sent a ball over the left-center field wall for three RBI. Ebbs led the Tigers going 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Abruscato had two hits and an RBI and Uptegrove had two hits and two walks. Crenshaw added a double, Cahalan had a single, Daly added a double and Walker singled. The Tigers had six extra-base hits to power their 10-hit offense. Cierra Harrison started in the circle allowing five runs on six hits, a hit batter and a walk in 3.2 innings. She struck out five batters. Jayci Kruse came on for the next 1.1 and allowed two hits, while striking out one, then Pannell pitched a clean final frame, striking out one.

Sunday

Kentucky then put up a three-run third and a four-run fourth to win Sunday’s contest 9-6 and complete the sweep. Missouri scored one run in the top of the first, two in the second and three in the sixth. In the first, a Crenshaw home run put the Tigers in front, then Missouri retook the lead in the second when Uptegrove walked and scored on a Hay double before Hay scored on a Crenshaw groundout. In the sixth, Hay homered, Lenger reached on an error then scored on a Crenshaw double before Ebbs singled to score Crenshaw. Crenshaw, Ebbs and Hay all had two hits to lead the Tigers’ eight-hit performance. Both Crenshaw and Hay had both a home run and a double, while Ebbs added a walk to reach base three times. Walker and Abruscato added singles for the Tigers’ other hits. McCann returned to the circle to start, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits in 2.1 innings. Pannell pitched the next inning, earning the loss by allowing four runs on one hit and three walks, while striking out two. Nathalie Thouchet pitched the final 2.2 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out one.

Up next