News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-26 04:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Houston Christian

Drew King • PowerMizzou
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Mizzou closes out a seven-game homestand on Saturday and will look to stay unbeaten as it takes on Houston Christian (formerly known as Houston Baptist).

The Huskies have just one win on the year, coming against a non-Division I opponent in Champion Christian, and will be hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

Missouri (6-0) vs. Houston Christian (1-5)

WHEN: 11 a.m.

WHERE: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network+

SERIES: 0-0 (First Meeting)

KENPOM PREDICTION: Mizzou 91, Houston Christian 66

PROJECTED STARTERS

Houston Christian Huskies
Player Class Height PPG RPG APG

Brycen Long

JR

6-2

14.3

2.7

2.7

Pierce Bazil

FR

6-3

10.2

1.2

4.7

Maks Klanjscek

SR

6-5

9.2

3.2

2.7

Sam Hofman

SR

6-5

9.0

7.3

1.5

Bonke Marin

SR

6-10

14.0

5.0

1.0
Player Class Height PPG RPG APG

Nick Honor

GR

5-10

10.5

2.8

3.3

D'Moi Hodge

GR

6-4

17.2

4.2

2.3

DeAndre Gholston

GR

6-5

7.7

2.0

2.3

Noah Carter

SR

6-6

11.2

5.0

1.8

Kobe Brown

SR

6-8

13.2

6.3

3.2

BY THE NUMBERS

Statistical Matchup
Mizzou Category Houston Christian

91.3

PPG

74.0

70.3

Opponent PPG

84.3

50.7

FG%

46.4

35.4

3PT%

41.0

77.4

FT%

62.8

-1.5

Rebounding Margin

-2.2

1.8

AST/TO Ratio

0.9

43

KenPom Rank

333

23

Offensive Efficiency Rank

275

87

Defensive Efficiency Rank

350

19

Tempo Rank

142

360

Strength of Schedule Rank

209

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Pound the paint. The Tigers have been formidable inside the arc this year, shooting 62.2% on 2-pointers, ranking sixth in the country. The team has scored at least 40 points in the lane in five of the six games it’s played so far this year. Missouri’s highest total came against SIU Edwardsville on Nov. 20, with 64 of its 105 points coming from the paint. HCU’s interior defense has been a welcome mat early on, allowing opponents to shoot 66.2% on 2s, which ranks dead last out of all 363 NCAA D1 teams. The Tigers shouldn’t have much trouble finding baskets around the rim.

2. Run the Huskies off the 3-point line. Mizzou’s perimeter defense looked improved in its last game against Coastal Carolina, holding the Chanticleers to 6-23 from outside in Wednesday’s game. Houston Christian is a more accurate team overall, though, connecting on 41.0% of its 3s. Of the six players who are averaging at least one attempt from deep per game, four are hitting them at a 40% clip or better. The Huskies aren’t nearly as effective inside, making 44.1% of their 2s, so closing out on shooters should suit the Tigers well.

3. Keep the ball moving. Missouri currently leads the nation averaging 22.3 assists per game and is seventh with a 1.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. Head coach Dennis Gates said this is the first team he’s coached that’s had at least 20 assists in each game it’s played. The Tigers are dropping dimes on 64.7% of their field goals made, which ranks 13th in the NCAA — that number does not include the times a pass leads to a foul resulting in a trip to the free throw line. Sharing the ball has been essential for Mizzou’s offense, and that should be the case again against HCU.

Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}